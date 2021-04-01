Hybrid buyers can get 0 per cent finance in Kia’s spring offers

Kia has announced its spring offers, which include enticing incentives for electrified models.

The South Korean firm’s ‘G0% Hybrid’ offer applies to a variety of hybrids, including mild, self-charging and plug-in models. Until June 30, buyers can get a two-year PCP deal with zero per cent APR on a new Sportage, XCeed, Niro Hybrid, Niro PHEV, new Stonic, Ceed Sportswagon and Picanto.

(Kia)

This also includes the first two services free of charge for the Stonic, Niro (excluding e-Niro), Sportage and Xceed until May 31, as well as getting two years of free roadside assistance.

When it comes to plug-in hybrid models, Kia is offering further assistance through a £2,500 discount. This mimics the plug-in car grant that’s available from the government for fully electric vehicles, and is offered on the Sorento PHEV, Niro PHEV, XCeed PHEV and Ceed Sportswagon PHEV.

Buyers looking for an electric car can access the firm’s e-Plus finance deals, which see APR of 4.9 per cent for the e-Niro and 2.9 per cent for the Soul and the first three services free of charge.

The bigger battery, long-range e-Niro recently had its price reduced so that it falls below the price cap for the updated plug-in car grant. It means the 64kWh models now start at just over £32,445.

Alongside these offers, Kia is continuing its scrappage scheme for those buying a Picanto, Rio, Niro Hybrid, Stonic or Sportage. Swapping in a car or van that was originally registered on or before March 31, 2014, results in a £2,500 discount off the price of the new car.