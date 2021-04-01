The VW Caddy California will cost £29,695 when it goes on sale next month

Volkswagen has announced prices for its small camper van will start at £29,965 in the UK.

The introduction of the Caddy California expands the firm’s camper line-up to three, fitting in beneath the Transporter California and Crafter-based Grand California.

There are various new features introduced on the Caddy California, including a foldable bed with cup springs and a high-quality mattress that can be stored in the parcel shelf and opens out above the rear seats.

It can also seat five and has a fully removable second row to provide more cabin space, while an optional standalone ‘tail tent’ provides even more living or sleeping room.

A retractable mini kitchen is included as standard. It extends from the rear and has a single-burner cooker with an integrated gas bottle, clever storage solutions, chairs and a table.

The interior blinds for the rear windows can also double up as window storage bags, and in the evenings extra light comes from built-in LEDs.

There’s an 8.25-inch colour touchscreen with Bluetooth, DAB radio and smartphone integration. Other equipment includes black roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels and various driver assistance systems such as lane assist and cruise control.

A California Plus package is available from £960 and adds a front centre armrest, a 230V inverter and three-pin UK plug socket, two USB slots and power latching on all doors.

VW Caddy California prices start at £29,965 for the short wheelbase model with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and manual gearbox, while the 2.0-litre diesel automatic version starts at £34,699. Upgrade to the Maxi size and prices start at £31,285 and £36,019 respectively.