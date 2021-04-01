The MG Cyberster is an MGB-inspired electric sports car concept

MG has revealed its new Cyberster concept car, which will make its public debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month.

It has been developed by MG’s London-based Advanced Design Centre, with a view to celebrate the firm’s iconic classic car while also showcasing its plan for the future.

(MG)

Some of the key design features include round headlights with a ‘Magic Eye’ function that opens when the car is turned on, as well as a slim grille and ‘laser belt’ LED strip down the side of the car.

The rear lights are also LEDs and are integrated into the back of the car, projecting a digital image ‘that echoes MG’s British heritage’.

Carl Gotham, director of SAIC Design Advanced London, said: “The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design.

“Sports cars are the lifeblood of the MG DNA and Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.”

MG has seen very small sales in recent years, but has seen its UK market share growing rapidly since introducing low-cost electric vehicles. The Cyberster demonstrates the firm’s plan to continue pursuing EV technology, with MG saying the concept has a 500-mile range and can go from 0-60mph in under three seconds.

Further details about the car will be revealed when it goes on display in China on April 21.