Nissan Leaf gets price reduction to take advantage of plug-in car grant

Nissan has reduced prices across the Nissan Leaf range to make it eligible for the government’s plug-in car grant.

Last month, the price cap was reduced from £50,000 to £35,000, while the discount has been reduced from £3,000 to £2,500.

(Nissan)

As a result, many cars became ineligible for the grant, leading to price reductions for many electric vehicles. The Leaf is the latest car to see a price drop, which applies to both the 40kWh and 62kWh models.

This means that the entry level Leaf Acenta now starts at £25,995 after the grant, which is a reduction of £1,350. The rest of the 40kWh range has seen a price reduction of almost £700, with the top-spec model starting at £29,995.

The biggest reductions can be found on the 62kWh model, with savings of over £5,000. The N-Connecta now starts at £30,445 and the Tekna starts at £32,445.

With the new pricing, Nissan has launched a new PCP finance offer on 62kWh N-Connecta versions. It comes with zero per cent APR and requires a £4,718 deposit. It has a 10,000-mile annual limit and is across 37 months, with monthly payments of £299.

These large battery models have a 239-mile range between charges, while the motor provides 214bhp and 340Nm of torque.