Updated Volvo XC60 arrives priced from £41,745

Volvo’s facelifted XC60 has gone on sale in the UK, ahead of first deliveries commencing this summer.

Priced from £41,745, the updated XC60 has been freshened up through the fitment of a new front grille and a lower front bumper and air intakes. Around the back of the car there’s a new, lower bumper while the exhaust pipes have been hidden as part of Volvo’s plans to ‘showcase the company’s continued journey to all-out electrification’.

A series of new alloy wheel designs are available too, while three paint colours have been added to the car’s range of exterior shades – Platinum Grey, Silver Dawn and Thunder Grey.

The XC60 uses an Android-powered infotainment system

Inside is where you’ll find the most notable changes. The XC60 now utilises a solely Android-powered infotainment system for the first time, giving quick and easy access to a range of Google features including Maps, Assistant and the Play store. Both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems are included too.

The package also incorporates the required data for four years of use, while the XC60 can be constantly kept up to speed through over-the-air software updates.

Wireless phone charging is now standard regardless of specification, while an upgraded 12.3-inch driver display has also been fitted to relay key information back to the person behind the wheel.

The XC60 also incorporates a new rear auto-brake function, which can detect if a collision is about to happen while reversing, while Volvo’s optional Pilot Assist driver assistance system has been finessed to include more accident avoidance technology.

When it comes to powertrains, the XC60 is available with a range of electrified setups. There are three plug-in hybrid and four mild-hybrid options, with power outputs ranging from 194bhp to 400bhp.

As well as via conventional cash or finance, the XC60 will also be purchasable through the firm’s new Care by Volvo subscriptions, details of which will be announced soon.