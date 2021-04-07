Mercedes-Benz CLS gains revisions for 2021

Mercedes-Benz has given its CLS a mid-life facelift, bringing a sharper exterior look as well as cleaner, more efficient engines.

The CLS benefitted from a range of driver assistance technology and infotainment system updates last year, but this latest change builds on the car’s sleek looks by implementing new design touches such as revised bumpers and front grille.

Entry-level Avantgarde models boast a new front apron with two louvres at either side, while a front splitter finished in silver chrome brightens the look of the car. Around the back, there’s a black diffuser-style insert while two 19-inch alloy wheel designs are available too.

New alloy wheel colours are now available for the CLS

AMG Line cars get an AMG-specific front apron, air intakes with vertical bars and sill trim for the side. There’s also an AMG spoiler lip for the boot, while two new colours can be selected for the 20-inch alloy wheels – tremolite grey or high-gloss black.

Inside, there are two new trim finishes now available – open-pore walnut and high-gloss grey wood – while extra seat upholstery choices have been added too.

A new powertrain – badged 300d – utilises a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine with 248bhp, boasting fuel economy of 58.9-55.4mpg and CO2 emissions of between 135-128g/km.

The powerful CLS 53 also benefits from an update, with redesigned bumpers and polished aluminium surrounds for the windscreen frames. There’s also the option of adding a Night Package, which incorporates a range of gloss black touches throughout the car. A Carbon Package adds, as the name suggests, a variety of carbon-fibre accents.

A new Limited Edition – of which just 300 units will be produced – has also been announced, which adds racing stripes and a variety of high-gloss black exterior elements.

The new CLS is expected to go on sale this summer, with prices announced closer to that time.