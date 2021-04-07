Seat reveals pricing for expanded Leon range

Seat has expanded the Leon range, with a new 2.0-litre petrol hatch and 2.0-litre diesel estate.

This version of the Leon hatch has 187bhp and uses an automatic gearbox, achieving up to 42mpg and CO2 emissions of 151g/km. Performance-wise it has a 0-60mph time of 7.2 seconds and a top speed of 144mph.

This powertrain starts at £28,810 in FR trim, but is also available in FR Sport, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux trims, with the top-spec model starting at £31,980.

(Seat)

The FR model gets 17-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension, rain-sensing wipers, smartphone integration and tinted windows. Upgrading to FR Sport adds 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and microsuede upholstery.

Xcellence models focus more on luxury equipment rather than sportiness, and come with keyless entry, 17-inch alloy wheels and heated front seats and steering wheel. Step up to Xcellence Lux and you get leather upholstery, dynamic road sign display, high beam assist and adaptive cruise control.

The 2.0-litre diesel estate model features the more efficient of the new engines, delivering 66mpg and CO2 emissions of 114g/km. It’s available in two trims called SE and SE Dynamic, priced from £24,515 and £25,615 respectively.

Standard equipment includes cruise control, LED headlights and tail lights, air conditioning and rear parking sensors. SE Dynamic models also get 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch infotainment system with on-board navigation and Park Assist.

The new models are available to order now.