Polestar aims to create the first climate neutral car by 2030

Polestar has announced its ambitious plan to build the world’s first climate neutral car by 2030.

The Swedish firm, which spun off from Volvo in 2017 with the goal of building high-performance electric vehicles, wants to eliminate emissions from its production processes rather than offset them through tree-planting initiatives.

It says that experts warn offsetting is not sustainable in the long run, as forests might be logged, devastated by fire or altered by climate change.

(Polestar)

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Offsetting is a cop out.”

“By pushing ourselves to create a completely climate-neutral car, we are forced to reach beyond what is possible today. We will have to question everything, innovate and look to exponential technologies as we design towards zero.”

Polestar will create sustainability declarations for each of its vehicles, with the information available on the firm’s website and retail spaces. It will give consumers access to information such as the carbon footprint and traced risk materials and will be updated over time to reflect changing practises.

Polestar’s head of sustainability, Fredrika Klarén, added: “We’re electric, so we don’t have to worry about combustion engines producing toxic emissions – but that doesn’t mean our job is done. We will now work to eradicate all emissions stemming from production.

“Now is a historic and exciting time for car makers, an opportunity to seize the moment, do better and dare to build the dream of climate-neutral, circular and beautiful cars.”

Polestar currently sells just two cars, with the plug-in hybrid ‘1’ coupe and the ‘2’ crossover.