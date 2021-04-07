DS 9 UK pricing and trim levels revealed

DS Automobiles has announced that its new flagship saloon car – the DS 9 – will cost from £40,615 when it goes on sale in the UK this week.

It expands the French firm’s line-up to three models, with the DS 9 sitting above the DS 3 Crossback and DS 7 Crossback SUVs in the range. It’s designed to take on the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class in the executive saloon segment.

(DS Automobiles)

There are two engine options, starting with a 222bhp petrol engine that comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The second option is a plug-in hybrid with the same power output as the regular petrol, but with an additional 11.9kWh battery that provides up to 34 miles of electric-only range.

At a later date, a more powerful hybrid will join the line-up, offering 355bhp and all-wheel-drive.

At almost five metres long and two metres wide it’s a large vehicle, and uses a new version of PSA Group’s EMP2 platform which brings benefits to rear passenger space in particular.

(DS Automobiles)

There are two trims available with leather and Alcantara used throughout the cabin, while heated, cooled and massaging seats are fitted too. There are also four interior themes to choose from, which are named after famous quarters in Paris and tweak the materials, colours and equipment on offer.

The trims are called Performance Line+ and Rivoli +, with prices starting at £40,615 and £44,715 respectively for the petrol versions. The 222bhp hybrid versions start at £46,100 and £49,200. Order books open on April 8.