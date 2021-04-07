Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance goes on sale in the UK tomorrow

Volkswagen has confirmed that the regular version of its electric crossover will go on sale in the UK from April 8, following on from the special launch editions.

Called ID.4 Pro Performance, it has an electric motor that makes 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. It’s available with the 77kWh battery with up to 323 miles of range on three trim levels, called Life, Family and Max.

Volkswagen says a Pure trim with a smaller 52kWh battery will go on sale ‘in the coming months’.

The Life model opens the range and is priced from £41,570 and gets the maximum range, with three equipment packs that include features such as a 10-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone charging, two-zone climate control and heated front seats.

(VW)

The Family trim starts at £45,520 and has a 318-mile range. It adds 19-inch alloy wheels and enhanced equipment packages with features including LED headlights, tinted windows and a large panoramic sunroof.

Finally, the top-spec Max models have a range of 314 miles and cost from £49,990. Equipment includes a 12-inch infotainment screen with an augmented reality head-up display, sports seats with heating and advanced driver assistance systems.

Joe Laurence, ID. family product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “The ID.4 has officially arrived in series form with a punchy powertrain, big battery and equipment package that leaves little to be desired.

“The fact that we’re launching this just a few months after we shook up the affordable electric vehicle market with the ID.3 is testament to rapid growth in the [electric vehicle] market.

“There’s more to come, too – entry-level powertrains, batteries and specifications will arrive in the coming weeks, which will see the ID.4 entry price fall to less than £32,000 with the new government grant.”

Under the updated government plug-in car scheme, which has introduced a new lower £35,000 price cap and £2,500 discount, none of the current ID.4 models are eligible.