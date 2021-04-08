Mazda MX-5 range expanded with limited edition ‘Sport Venture’ model

A special edition version of the Mazda MX-5 has been revealed, limited to just 160 examples.

Called Sport Venture, it’s based on the Sport trim level with the 130bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine and has standard equipment that includes Deep Crystal Blue Mica paint, a grey fabric roof and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it has Light Stone Nappa leather upholstery and silver rollover hoop trims.

The name pays homage to a special edition that was available on previous generation MX-5 in 2014, sporting a similar colour combination.

(Mazda)

The Sport trim brings heated leather seats, a premium Bose sound system with nine speakers, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, built-in sat nav, wireless Apple CarPlay and word Android Auto.

Other features include climate control air conditioning, two removable cup holders, cruise control and various safety systems.

Commenting on the launch of the MX-5 Sport Venture, Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda Motors UK, said: “When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2021 Mazda MX-5, and now the Sport Venture, we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy.

(Mazda)

“The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products, its fun to drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for over 30 years and the 2021 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable world-class sports car, while the Sport Venture continues our long heritage of offering uniquely styled limited edition versions.”

Mazda added another special edition last year, which is still on sale now. The R-Sport has the same engine as the Sport Venture, but gets grey metallic paint, grey soft-top roof and 16-inch Rays alloy wheels, while inside it has burgundy leather upholstery.

The Mazda MX-5 Sport Venture goes on sale this month, with prices starting at £27,615, making it about £1,300 pricier than a regular Sport model.