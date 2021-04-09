New online-only car auction site launches with celebrity backing

A new online-only car auction site has launched, promising free listings for everything including classic cars, race cars, supercars and motorbikes.

Called Automotive Auctions, it has been launched by established industry names Silverstone Auctions and Classic Car Auctions with the goal of giving sellers a choice of online through the new website, or event-based selling through the already-established auction houses.

Selling with Automotive Auctions couldn't be easier and @mikebrewer has shared some of his top tips when it comes to preparing your car for sale. For more details on selling or to speak to one of our experts, visit: https://t.co/VrxOI4F0dq #automotiveauctions pic.twitter.com/iiNNWkKxh3 — Automotive Auctions (@automotiveauc) April 3, 2021

The site has been boosted by the news that Wheeler Dealers presenter Mike Brewer will be a brand ambassador for the site. The experienced car dealer and TV star will also host a podcast under the Automotive Auctions name and review cars that are for sale on the site.

Potential sellers can contact the site about hosting their sale, and can choose when the seven-day auction will begin to best suit their needs. There will also be sections for electric and hybrid cars, motorhomes, automotive memorabilia and even number plates.

Nick Whale, managing director of the group, said: “2020 was a huge success for the Silverstone Auctions Group; our team quickly adapted to the pandemic which resulted in a new hybrid auction format, and as a group we became the new UK market leading classic car auction house.

“2021 looks to also be a year of change with the launch of our online-only platform, Automotive Auctions, as well as our return to live events on the Silverstone Auctions and Classic Car Auctions side. Having the ability to offer our trusted clients a choice of routes to market, with the same high standard of service, is hugely significant.”

Although listings are free, the site takes a buyer’s premium of five per cent plus VAT. The first auctions go live at midday today, Friday April 9.