Skoda Octavia gets dynamic new SportLine model

Skoda is expanding the Octavia range with a new SportLine model that gives the car a ‘dynamic’ new look and enhances the interior.

As with SportLine variants elsewhere in the Skoda range, this Octavia model gets black exterior details with the new front spoiler, front grille frame, rear diffuser, rear spoiler and even the lettering on the boot lid all painted in this colour.

Standard equipment also includes 18-inch alloy wheels, while inside there’s fabric upholstery and piano black decorative strips, and sports seats with integrated headrests and ‘breathable’ ThermoFlux materials.

The SportLine is available as a hatch and estate with a wide variety of engines, including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. Power outputs range from 113bhp to 201bhp, with the most powerful model being the hybrid.

Skoda’s ‘dynamic chassis control’ is available as an optional extra, which introduces drive modes that alter the car’s characteristics, from more comfort-orientated to more sporty.

Optional safety equipment includes an advanced occupant protection system, collision avoidance technology and a new central airbag between the front seats.

Pricing is yet to be confirmed but expect it to be the priciest trim level excluding the vRS hot hatch version, as it’s designed to give similar looks to that model but with less performance-focused engine. This would put its starting price at around the £27,000 mark, though expect the plug-in hybrid to be close to the vRS’s £30,000 starting point.