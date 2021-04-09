Black Edition adds extra appeal to the Volkswagen T-Cross range

The T-Cross is the latest model in the Volkswagen range to be given the Black Edition treatment.

It’s based on the SE trim but comes with enhanced equipment levels and exterior styling upgrades.

As the name might suggest, many of the exterior changes involve replacing the standard equipment with black parts, including the roof rails, door mirror housings, front grille and bumper trim, and tinted windows. The 17-inch alloy wheels are also black, while LED headlights replace the standard halogen units.

Inside, there’s more black, with gloss black and platinum grey inserts in the dashboard, black upholstery in the ‘sports comfort seats’ and black mats.

Personalisation options include a 300-watt, six-speaker and subwoofer sound system by Beats (£445), two-zone climate control (£875) and a digital instrument panel called Digital Cockpit (£385).

Although the standard exterior paint colour is Urano Grey, Black Edition buyers can choose from all nine T-Cross colours, including brighter shades such as Makena Turquoise and Energetic Orange that contrast with the black trim pieces.

It’s available with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, which has power outputs of 94bhp and 109bhp. The lower-powered engine comes with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the higher-powered version has a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic.

Claire Haynes, T-Cross product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “You can’t help but love the T-Cross – it’s got dinky dimensions but a big personality, city-friendly agility and family-friendly practicality, all in a small but tough compact SUV package.

“With extra technology, style and convenience, the T-Cross Black Edition builds on three of the model’s key strengths to create a truly impressive car.”

The entry-level model starts at £21,035, which is a £500 increase over the standard SE despite boasting more than £2,000 worth of extra equipment.