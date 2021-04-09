Mitsubishi announces post-lockdown offers with savings of up to £4,400

Mitsubishi has announced its spring offers to tempt buyers back to the showroom when lockdown restrictions on non-essential retail ease next week.

There are a variety of savings on cars registered between April 1 and July 31, with the discount depending on the car purchased. This is in addition to a £400 price cut off any model that is taken for a test drive first at any dealer.

(Mitsubishi)

For example, the Mitsubishi ASX has a £1,000 saving, which comes to £1,400 with the test drive discount. The biggest savings are found on the Eclipse Cross SUV and L200 pickup truck, which get a total of £4,400 off.

Those looking for a plug-in hybrid model can receive £3,900 off the price of the Outlander PHEV, while the Outlander petrol model has a saving of £2,400.

Meanwhile, a zero per cent APR finance offer has been introduced for the Mirage and Shogun Sport, as well as up to 28 per cent off official accessories such as spoilers, floor mats and tow bars.

Finally, Mitsubishi says it still has some delivery-mileage 20-plate Outlander PHEVs left over because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus-related lockdowns. These are being offered through the firm’s Buy Online portal from £26,995, a considerable saving over a new 2021 model, which starts at £35,815.

All Mitsubishis come with a five-year warranty, and the firm says it remains committed to providing aftersales services to owners of its cars, despite planning to pull out of selling in the UK market by the end of the year.