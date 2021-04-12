Jaguar introduces high-specification F-Type R-Dynamic Black

Jaguar has introduced a new Black edition model to its F-Type sports car line-up.

The new model brings with it additional standard equipment and a more luxurious interior, and can be specified on both the coupe and convertible models.

The Black builds on the R-Dynamic specification with an exterior pack that brings 20-inch alloy wheels with a gloss black finish that are not available elsewhere in the range. Meanwhile, the body is offered in a choice of three colours: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red.

(Jaguar)

The 12-way adjustable Performance Climate Seats have Windsor leather upholstery with a choice of stitching colours, while a heritage-inspired monogram pattern is stitched into the seats and door trim. Other details include a suedecloth wrap surrounding the 12.3-inch driver display and satin-finish aluminium gear shift paddles.

The R-Dynamic Black is only available as a rear-wheel-drive model, but it can be specified with either the 296bhp, 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine or the 444bhp, 5.0-litre V8 engine. The latter has an active rear differential for optimised traction, contributing to its 4.4-second 0-60mph time, while the top speed is 177mph.

(Jaguar)

Julian Thomson, design director at Jaguar, said: “Creating the new F-Type R-Dynamic Black models gave us the opportunity to subtly enhance the way the car looks – inside and out – and at the same time amplify both the luxury and sporting elements of its character.

“The result is an even more purposeful, focused, distinctive design with real presence, whether you choose the Coupé or Convertible, the four-cylinder or the V8.”

The F-Type R-Dynamic Black is on sale now, with prices starting at £64,495.