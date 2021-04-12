Citroen launches C5 X flagship

Citroen has unveiled its C5 X as a range-topping model for the brand.

Designed as a cross between an estate and an SUV, the C5 X takes inspiration from Citroen’s recent CXperience Concept while harking back to classic models from the French firm, including the CX.

The exterior of the car utilises a fastback design, with a long bonnet and high waistline combining with an increased ride height compared with a regular saloon or estate. It sits on 19-inch wheels which are fitted with tall and narrow tyres.

A plug-in hybrid powertrain sits underneath the C5 X

It measures 4,805mm with a wheelbase of 2,785mm allowing for plenty of legroom for those sitting in the rear of the car. However, a large tailgate means that as well as the comfort of a saloon, it’s able to deliver the spaciousness of an estate. In total, the C5 X delivers 545 litres of boot space, rising to 1,640 litres with the rear seats folded.

Inside, the C5 X is fitted with Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, while a new infotainment system – measuring 12 inches – features a customisable display and natural voice recognition. Citroen has fitted the C5 X with a vast amount of glass to ensure that it’s a light and airy place to be, while laminated glass for the front and rear windows help to keep the cabin hushed.

Powered by a plug-in hybrid setup, the C5 X uses a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine combined with an electric motor for a total output of 222bhp. Citroen says that the C5 X should be able to travel up to 31 miles on electric power alone, too, though further details surrounding the setup are set to be announced over the coming weeks. A conventional petrol engine will also be available.

The C5 X uses Citroen’s hydraulic cushion suspension setup as well, which has been designed to deliver the most comfortable ride possible.

Prices for the C5 X will be announced shortly, though the car is expected to hit the road later in the year.