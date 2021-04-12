Ford bolsters Ranger line-up with new Stormtrak and Wolftrak limited edition models

Ford has added two new limited-edition models to its popular Ranger pick-up series.

Called Stormtrak and Wolftrak, the pair are set to arrive in dealerships from October this year and bring a variety of exterior and interior upgrades.

The Stormtrak, for instance, features a ‘Rapid Red’ exterior paint colour – unique to the model – which complements the red grille insert at the front. The truck also benefits from LED headlights and added underbody protection. The Stormtrak boasts exclusive bonnet and body side decals, as well as three-dimension badging and a black rear bumper.

The Stormtrak is powered by a biturbo 2.0-litre diesel engine

It’s powered by Ford’s bi-turbo 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine which develops 210bhp and 500Nm of torque and sends power to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Capable of carrying up to a tonne of payload, the Stormtrak retains the standard Ranger Wildtrak’s 3,500kg maximum towing weight, too.

Say hello to a real force of nature. Introducing the New #FordRanger Stormtrak pick-up truck. Find out more | https://t.co/Xjo8PlPeOU pic.twitter.com/W46kPc4HRw — Ford UK (@forduk) April 12, 2021

The Wolftrak, meanwhile, is powered by a single-turbo 168bhp 2.0-litre diesel. It too can be selected with a 10-speed automatic transmission, though a six-speed manual is also available. It also incorporates a full four-wheel-drive system, electronically-locking rear differential and all-terrain tyres as standard.

The Wolftrak is pitched as the more utilitarian of the two special-edition trucks

Ford predicts that the Wolftrak will prove popular with operators in farming, forestry and outdoor pursuits thanks to its robust exterior which is helped by a standard protective bed liner. An optional manual load bed cover or full load canopy can also be specified and match the Wolftrak’s blacked-out appearance.

Elsewhere, the Wolftrak boasts a Conquer Grey exterior paint, a matte black grille, underbody protection and 17-inch black alloy wheels.