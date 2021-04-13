Polestar 2 line-up boosted with single motor variants

The Polestar 2 range has been expanded through the introduction of an entry-level, front-wheel-drive model.

Whereas the existing model uses a four-wheel-drive, dual-motor setup and starts from £49,900, this new variant can be specified with a single motor producing either 221bhp or 228bhp.

As standard, the 64kWh battery returns a range of between 260 and 273 miles from a single charge, but a Long Range battery option – priced at £3,000 – boosts this up to 320-335 miles. The smaller battery is accompanied by the less powerful motor, while the larger capacity battery is only available with the 228bhp motor.

Polestar 2 model range expands to three variants: https://t.co/lmfpUt3Ig3 pic.twitter.com/Lk5qNYjqkA — Polestar (@PolestarCars) April 13, 2021

There’s no drop in equipment, however, with this new entry-level version incorporating the range-topping car’s Android Automotive-powered 11-inch central display, alongside a secondary 12.3-inch driver display. Over-the-air updates allow Polestar to offer improvements to owners on a regular basis, while the firm’s new Digital Key – which enables owners to use their smartphone to unlock and start the vehicle – will be available from next month.

Virtually indistinguishable from the rest of the range, the new model features 19-inch alloy wheels and LED lights at the front and rear of the car. Inside, the 2 incorporates WeaveTech vegan upholstery and 3D-etched panels. It also benefits from an eight-speaker sound system, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera.

The interior boasts a huge central screen

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “2021 is the year in which Polestar 2 will really gain momentum. We launched with a strong offer which has set a great tone for the car. Now, we expand the offering with additional versions – each maintaining its unique design, premium quality and fun driving experience.”

“What we have successfully managed with the new versions is to avoid stripping the lower-priced models of their character and premium feeling. Even the most affordable Polestar 2, with no optional equipment, has great visual consistency and high level of standard equipment.”

The new single-motor Polestar 2 is priced from £39,900 – representing a saving of £10,000 on the top-of-the-range model – and online orders are being accepted now.