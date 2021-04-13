Updated Skoda Kodiaq brings fresh new look and enhanced tech

Skoda has given its popular Kodiaq SUV a facelift, four years after it was first introduced.

Available from July, the updated Kodiaq boasts a sharper look while the range-topping vRS has been given a new engine, too.

The bulk of the changes reside around the front end of the car, with S, SE and SE L specifications boasting aluminium-effect detailing, while all variants benefit from an elevated bonnet and redesigned front grille.

All Kodiaq models receive LED headlights as standard, though these can be upgraded to full LED Matrix headlights on certain variants. In addition, alloy wheels measuring up to 20 inches are available, while special Aero wheels, redesigned front and rear bumpers and a new gloss black rear spoiler help to increase the car’s aerodynamic efficiency.

Inside, the Kodiaq receives new decorative strips, contrast stitching and LED ambient lighting. New perforated leather seats with multi-way electric seat adjustment, ventilation and massage functions are available, alongside new Eco seats – available on SE and SE L trim levels – which use seat covers crafted from vegan, recycled materials. A 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit can be added as an optional extra, too, though it comes fitted as standard to the vRS.

The interior of the Kodiaq uses a variety of new materials

Speaking of the range-topping model, the vRS ditches the older car’s diesel powertrain in favour of a new 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit with 242bhp. While slightly more powerful than the older diesel, it is more than 60kg lighter and uses a new seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox which is also less weighty than the older transmission.

Two other petrol engines – a 1.5-litre turbo and a 2.0-litre turbo – are offered on the more affordable end of the scale, alongside a 2.0-litre diesel engine available in two states on tune.