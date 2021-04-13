Hyundai announces strategic partnership with Uber

Hyundai has entered into a strategic partnership with Uber, giving the ride-hailing app’s drivers access to discounted Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric models.

Uber recently announced that it plans to become a zero-emission mobility platform by 2030, with 50 per cent of the total distance driven by Uber users across seven European cities – Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, Lisbon, Madrid and Paris – set to be covered by electric vehicles by 2025.

These cities look set to make up 80 per cent of Uber’s European business by the end of 2021, meaning that a switch across to electric vehicles will make a distinct impact. As part of the firm’s zero-emissions pledge, customers will be able to select the option of riding in an electric car when booking their journey.

Michael Cole, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said: “Through this exciting partnership, we will utilise our leadership in electro-mobility to help Uber’s partner drivers make the switch to EVs and help electrify their customers’ journeys in Europe.

“This agreement also gives Hyundai the opportunity to showcase the benefits of our Ioniq Electric and Kona Electric models to an even wider range of people, as well as contribute to decarbonisation efforts in major cities across Europe.”

The pair will work together to see how they can accelerate the adoption of Hyundai battery-electric vehicles in European cities, while in the future the partnership will see joint marketing and education plans used to promote EVs to Uber’s drivers.

London is working towards cleaner air, and Uber Green is part of that change. Go green using the Uber app, choosing an electric vehicle when riding around the city you love. https://t.co/2eNgLmYAMd pic.twitter.com/41gQo7cQci — Uber UK (@UberUK) March 29, 2021

Anabel Diaz, regional manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Uber.“We are advancing the electrification of our platform across Europe through a new strategic partnership with Hyundai, making it easier and more affordable for drivers to switch to one of Hyundai’s leading electric models.

“With our responsibilities to drivers, riders and cities in mind, we have made a series of ambitious commitments to support drivers switch to electric vehicles, and this partnership will enable us to continue this momentum. Professional drivers such as those on the Uber app will be the early mass adopters of electric vehicles, which will help to drive the mass market in the years to come.”

Nissan also announced a partnership with Uber recently, completing a deal that saw 2,000 of the firm’s electric Leaf made available to drivers who use the app.