Bentley unveils drop-top Continental GT Speed

Bentley has followed up from the introduction of the Continental GT Speed with a new convertible variant.

Billed by the firm as a new flagship for the drop-top Continental range, the GT Speed Convertible packs a 6.0-litre W12 with 650bhp, which enables a 0-60mph time of just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 208mph.

It also incorporates all-wheel-steering and an electronic rear differential for added cornering agility, while powerful carbon-ceramic brakes can be added as an optional extra too.

The GT Speed Convertible uses a ‘z-fold’ fabric roof that can be raised or lowered in just 19 seconds at speeds of up to 30mph. The roof is available in a range of colours, too, including a ‘contemporary interpretation’ of traditional British tweed. A new combination of roof insulating materials helps to ensure that the cabin remains as hushed as possible.

To boost comfort when driving with the roof down, a neckwarmer has been integrated into the heated and ventilated comfort seats, pushing warm air through chrome vents in the headrests.

A range of high-quality materials feature in the cabin

Inside, the GT Speed Convertible boasts a variety of high-end materials, with buyers able to choose from 15 main and 11 secondary hide choices. Diamond quilting is applied on the headrests, while piano black veneer is fitted as standard. Other finishes, such as open-pore walnut and crown cut walnut, can be added as an optional extra.

Speed models also boast sports pedals and Speed-branded treadplates as standard, too.

While available to order in other markets, Bentley is yet to confirm when it will be available to UK buyers.