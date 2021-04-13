Triumph releases updated Scrambler 1200 alongside new Steve McQueen special edition

Triumph has updated its popular Scrambler 1200 motorcycle while also launching a Steve McQueen special edition.

The minor changes to the Scrambler 1200 ensure that the motorcycle meets new Euro5 emissions regulations, though a new exhaust has been fitted which helps to improve heat dissipation.

The Scrambler 1200 now meets Euro5 regulations

The Scrambler retains the same 1200cc twin engine, delivering 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. Long suspension travel allows for easy riding over tough terrain, with Ohlins twin spring rear shocks and upside-down Showa front forks bringing full adjustability so that they can be tailored for the conditions. Prices for the Scambler 1200 start from £11,800.

However, the big new addition is the Steve McQueen-inspired motorcycle. Limited to just 1,000 units worldwide, it gets unique McQueen branding on the tank and handlebar clamp and is finished in an exclusive ‘Competition Green’ paint which references the Triumph TR6 piloted by the American actor in The Great Escape.

It also features brushed foil knee pads and hand-painted golf heritage Triumph logos. An aluminium front mudguard – finished in the same green shade as the rest of the bike – is also fitted as standard.

Introducing the new 2021 #Scrambler1200 XC and XE. Fully updated for Euro 5 compliance, the ground breaking Scrambler 1200 is now more refined than ever. Discover more: https://t.co/XTAUXjApB6#ForTheRide #OfficialTriumph #Bonneville2021 pic.twitter.com/rfwm1o4via — Triumph Motorcycles (@UKTriumph) April 13, 2021

Elsewhere, it features a premium brown bench seat alongside a laser cut and pressed radiator guard with laser etched Triumph branding. It helps to give additional protection from loose stone while also improving air flow.

Each bike comes with a certificate of authenticity displaying the bike’s VIN number, as well as signatures from Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor and Chad McQueen, Steve McQueen’s son. Prices for the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition start from £13,600.