New entry-level variant added to Volkswagen ID.3 line-up

Volkswagen has lowered the entry price for its electric ID.3 with the introduction of a new, smaller battery model.

Priced from £28,370 after the government’s plug-in car grant has been applied, the range now kicks off with a Pure Performance setup, falling underneath existing Pro, Pro Performance and Pro S powertrains.

Pure Performance models get a lighter, smaller 45kWh battery and a 148bhp electric motor. It’ll return up to 217 miles of range from a charge – compared with the 263 miles you’ll get from a larger 58kWh version – while 0-60mph is dealt with in 8.7 seconds. Thanks to 100kW rapid charging capability, up to 137 miles of range can be added in as little as 30 minutes, while a full charge via a 7.2kW home wallbox will take around seven and a half hours.

Within this new powertrain setup sits two new specifications – City and Style. The former brings a 10-inch Discover Pro Navigation system as standard, alongside heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. LED lights are fitted at both the front and rear of the car too, while a variety of driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, driver alert and lane assist are also included as standard.

Move up to Style – priced from £32,470 – and you’ll find 18-inch alloy wheels added alongside more noticeable Matrix LED headlights. Tinted windows are fitted too, as is 30-colour interior ambient lighting and two-zone climate control. A rear-view camera helps when parking, while keyless entry and illumination for the door handles bolster the Style’s comprehensive list of standard equipment further.