Dacia Sandero scores just two stars in latest NCAP safety tests

Dacia’s latest Sandero has returned a score of just two stars in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests.

Though the value-friendly model’s crash protection was described as ‘respectable’, it was the Sandero’s lack of driver assistance systems that let it down. Its radar-only autonomous braking system only reacts to other vehicles but lacks the capability to prevent crashes with pedestrians or cyclists. It also fails to include lane-keep assist – a feature found on many new cars sold today.

Euro NCAP said that the Sandero’s crash protection could enable it to be a four-star car ‘were it not for its shortcomings elsewhere’.

“Safety has moved on”, said Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP, “and the biggest strides forward are now being made by using high-tech to prevent accidents from happening. Clearly, Dacia have found their market and they’re sticking to it, but a two-star rating shows little ambition, even for a low-cost product.

“Their decision not to offer a camera clearly is out of step with the market and disappointing as Dacia are aware that their cars will soon have to comply with the new General Safety Regulation.”

Meanwhile, it was good news for the Skoda Enyaq iV and Volkswagen ID.4, which both returned scores of five stars apiece. Separated by ‘no more than a few points in the different areas of assessment’ the pair delivered a score of over 90 per cent of adult occupant protection.

The ID.4 does, however, offer Local Hazard Warning as standard, which can alert users to oncoming incidents on the road. This is something that is yet to be offered on the Enyaq iV.