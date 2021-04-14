New Mini John Cooper Works arrives with sharper look and additional equipment

Mini has followed up the introduction of its facelifted Hatch model with a revised version of its range-topping John Cooper Works performance hatchback.

Mirroring the design revisions that were applied to the regular hatch, the new John Cooper Works (JCW) boasts a larger hexagonal grille that incorporates a red crossbar. The front air intakes have been enlarged too, while a twin-exit performance exhaust system sits around the back. Alongside a beefier body kit, the JCW also features red Brembo brake calipers and a larger, redesigned rear diffuser.

A twin-exit exhaust features at the rear of the Mini

Though the look of the car has been changed, Mini has left the engine well alone. It’s the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit that you’d find in the previous generation car, which kicks out 228bhp. Mini claims a 0-60mph time of 6.1 seconds in a car fitted with the six-speed manual gearbox, or 5.9 seconds when optioned with a Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

Mini has also offered a new adaptive suspension setup, which allows the driver to tailor the car’s ride depending on the conditions. It can be softened to make the ride more comfortable and pliable or toughened up to provide more support when driving at higher speeds.

When it comes to the interior, the new JCW boasts an 8.8-inch touchscreen that utilises a new operating system. This helps to bring additional features, quicker response times and sharper graphics. This is then accompanied by a secondary 5.5-inch digital dial screen ahead of the driver.

A new driver display is now fitted behind the steering wheel

Existing – and exclusive – Chili Red and Rebel Green exterior shades remain available on the JCW, but have been added to with new Island Blue and Rooftop Grey colours. Buyers are also able to add a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels, too.

When it comes to standard equipment, the John Cooper Works brings rear parking sensors and a heated steering wheel, as well as adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go function; this allows the car to independently move away after coming to a stop, such as when in heavy traffic.

First examples of the new John Cooper Works are expected to arrive in showrooms in the next few months, with prices expected to start slightly above the outgoing car’s £27,115 entry cost.