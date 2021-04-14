Brits reveal nerves about returning to the road post-lockdown

UK motorists have admitted to feeling nervous about getting back behind the wheel after several months without driving.

An increase in the number of cars out on the road was cited as one of the biggest concerns for returning drivers, particularly those who have become used to the quieter, less congested roads which became the norm over much of the lockdown.

A fifth of drivers also said that other driver behaviour was a source of hesitation for getting behind the wheel, while 18 per cent said that they didn’t want to spend money on petrol. Others felt out of practice, while 12 per cent admitted that they feared accidentally violating lockdown restrictions.

Mark Newberry, commercial director at Green Flag, who organised the survey of 2,000 people, said: “After a year dominated by varying lockdown restrictions, it will come as no surprise that people are looking forward to seeing loved ones again and making trips to spend time with friends and family, after an extended period of time apart.

“It is understandable however, that a percentage of drivers will feel nervous about getting back out on the roads again, especially if they have driven less during lockdown. We urge everyone before setting off on their journeys to carry out some simple safety checks on their cars, such as checking tyre pressure and vehicle fluids, to avoid breakdowns and ease driver nervousness. Also, if it’s been a while, to get in their car and go for a shorter drive ahead of that big trip. Enjoy making those longed for trips and stay safe everyone.”

The survey also showed that many are looking forward to making journeys again, with almost a third of respondents excited about the prospect of driving to see friends and family.