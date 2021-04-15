Audi Q4 e-tron and Sportback e-tron hit the road

Audi has revealed its latest fully electric models in the form of the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron.

Arriving to join the regular e-tron and e-tron GT in the firm’s range of EVs, the new Q4 e-tron brings more compact dimensions but with the same approach to design and technology as its larger stablemates.

It’ll be available with two batteries and three drive variants and sits atop the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which also underpins the Skoda Enyaq iV and Volkswagen ID.4. The smallest battery option will be a 52kWh variant, while the larger version uses an 77kWh version. Both the Q4 35 e-tron and Q4 40 e-tron utilise a single electric motor powering the rear wheels, which produces 168bhp and 201bhp respectively.

The Sportback variant features a more raked roofline

At the top of the range sits the Q4 50 e-tron quattro which features an electric motor on both axles for a combined output of 295bhp, resulting in a 0-60mph time of six seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 112mph.

When it comes to range, the smaller battery Q4 e-tron models should manage 212 miles between charges, or 217 miles for the more coupe-like Sportback variant. A range of up to 323 miles should be achievable in the larger-battery, single motor Q4 40 e-tron. The dual-motor Q4 50 e-tron has a claimed range of 303 miles, too.

The new Q4 e-tron is available with a range of battery options

The smaller battery e-tron allows for charge speeds of up to 100kW, while the larger battery can receive up to 125kW for even quicker charging. Audi claims that when using a 125kW charger, a five to 80 per cent charge can take just 38 minutes.

Inside, the Q4 e-tron receives a 10.1-inch central touchscreen as standard, or a larger, optional 11.6-inch unit. The latter is the largest touchscreen display in any Audi vehicle to date and is expected to be available to order later in the year. All cars also get a 10.25-inch configurable screen ahead of the driver too.

The interior of the Q4 features a range of innovations

A new steering wheel design is also available, featuring a flattened top and bottom section. An augmented reality head-up display can also be added as an optional extra, which reflects key information such as navigation and directions onto the windscreen. It allows the driver to see information without having to be distracted by looking down at a screen.

A newly-shaped steering wheel sits in front of the driver display

When it comes to practicality, Audi says the Q4 e-tron delivers a good amount of rear-seat legroom, while there are 520 litres of boot space available, rising to 1,490 litres with the rear seats folded down. The sleeker Sportback version, meanwhile, brings 535 and 1,460 litres respectively.

Prices for the Q4 e-tron will start from €41,900 (£36,400) in Germany. UK prices are to be announced soon, ahead of the car’s on-sale date in June.