Matchbox cars to take new climate friendly direction

Matchbox cars, playsets and packaging will be created from 100 per cent recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic by 2030, their creators Mattel have stated.

It follows the toy maker’s plans to make all of its products and packaging from entirely eco-friendly plastic materials by the end of the decade.

More EV models will be added to the Matchbox line-up

To showcase these plans, Mattel has created a Matchbox version of the electric Tesla Roadster, which arrives as its first die-cast vehicle to be made from 99 per cent recycled materials. It has also been certified carbon neutral through the use of a carbon offsetting scheme that goes towards preserving grasslands in Colorado and Montana in the USA. Packaged in a zero-plastic box made from paper and wood fibre, it’s set to go on sale next year.

The Tesla forms a part of a five-car EV-themed pack, which also includes models such as the BMW i3 and Nissan Leaf. There’s even a scale-model version of an electric vehicle charging station, complete with charging cables. In the future, more EV models will be added.

The Tesla arrives in plastic-free packaging

New product lines will see more environmentally-friendly materials used across Matchbox vehicles, playsets and packaging, while customers will be urged to recycle more through improved product design and enhanced labelling on the packages.

Roberto Stanichi, global head of vehicles at Mattel, said: “Since the inception of the modern-day die-cast car nearly 70 years ago, Matchbox has been using design and innovation to connect kids with the real world around them through play.

“Matchbox is committing to using 100 per cent recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials to do our part in addressing the environmental issues we face today, and empower the next generation of Matchbox fans to help steer us towards a sustainable future.”