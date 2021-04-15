Seat releases updated Ibiza and Arona

Seat has introduced new, revised versions of its Ibiza and Arona models, bringing enhanced designs as well as more technology-laden interiors.

The Ibiza now benefits from LED headlights as standard, while three new alloy wheel designs have been introduced – two 17-inch sets and one 18-inch option.

To tie in with the rest of the Seat range, the Ibiza now features the model name in embossed handwritten lettering on the boot, while the Seat logo itself is now finished in two-tone chrome.

Illuminated air vents are now included

Inside, the standard-fit screen has been increased in size to 8.25 inches, while a larger 9.2-inch display is fitted on SE Technology-specification models and above. It has also been placed higher up in the cabin to ensure that it’s easier and safer to operate than before. This is joined by a 10.25-inch digital cockpit on FR Sport and Xcellence Lux cars. Seat says overall material quality has been improved, too, while LED surrounds for the air vents have also been added.

Three powertrains will be available for the Ibiza and all of them are three-cylinder petrol variants offering up 79bhp, 94bhp or 108bhp. The final and most powerful output is available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Arona debuts a new, more rugged look

The Arona, meanwhile, debuts a new more rugged exterior design with a redesigned front grille and repositioned fog lamps. Like the Ibiza, the Arona now boasts LED headlights as standard, while three new alloy wheel designs have also been introduced. A rear spoiler and diffuser have been added too, alongside the Arona name in handwritten lettering. In addition, a new Xperience trim has also been added to the Arona.

Inside, the Arona also gets a larger 8.25-inch screen – or a 9.2-inch version on SE Technology models upwards – which incorporate both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

New driver assistance systems have been incorporated into the revised Arona, with systems such as Travel Assist able to deliver semi-automatic driving through the combination of adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

Four different petrol engines are available for the Arona, ranging from a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit to a more powerful 1.5-litre variant.