Survey reveals 70 per cent of European drivers are considering an EV as their next car

Some 70 per cent of European drivers would consider purchasing an electric vehicle as their next car, a new survey has highlighted.

A study of 7,000 motorists across Europe conducted by Nissan found that the most popular reason for considering the switch to an EV is the environmental benefits of using a zero-emissions vehicle.

Those questioned as part of the survey were split evenly between EV and ICE motorists. It showed that current drivers of an electric vehicle were very satisfied with the experience, with 89 per cent of drivers stating that making the change to an EV was the right decision. Some 74 per cent felt more relaxed behind the wheel, while 77 per cent found it smoother to drive than a conventionally-powered car.

The majority of motorists admitted that the range of their EV is better than expected before they purchased the car, contrasting the 58 per cent of petrol and diesel-powered car owners who are not considering an EV because they believe they offer a low driving range.

This is Fabien. He's an Uber driver from Paris who made the switch to electric three years ago. Watch how the 100% Electric #NissanLEAF has saved him time and money and how it’s become his perfect business partner. #ElectrifyTheWorld #Electricvehiclehttps://t.co/GtpAW1OT1G pic.twitter.com/q13At9iDFN — Nissan Europe (@NissanEurope) April 14, 2021

Arnaud Charpentier, region vice president, product strategy and pricing, Nissan, said:

“With this new research, we’re seeing first-hand that European drivers are embracing electrification. Just as they are continuing to explore what electric vehicles have to offer, we are committed to showing them the vast benefits of electric mobility and how easy actually it is to make the switch.”

Despite a contrast between drivers of petrol and diesel cars and electric vehicles, the importance of sustainability remained high between both groups – with close to 85 per cent of respondents putting a high value on being environmentally friendly.