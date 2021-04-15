Citroen adds to C1 line-up with new Urban Ride variant

Citroen has bolstered its C1 city car range with the introduction of a new Urban Ride model.

Joining existing Shine and Airscape Shine specifications, the Urban Ride – which is priced from £12,815 – brings a host of exterior styling upgrades as well as additional driver assistance systems.

The Urban Ride introduces tinted windows and a range of exterior colours

New 15-inch ‘Comet’ wheel trims sit on all four corners, residing underneath flared wheel arch extensions for a wider look. A range of new exterior colours contrasts with tinted rear windows, while inside the Urban Ride is finished in grey fabric with a leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear knob.

A seven-inch infotainment screen gives drivers access to media and navigation functions while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow them to seamlessly connect their phones, too.

The C1 uses a three-cylinder petrol engine

The Urban Ride is powered by a three-cylinder petrol engine coupled to a manual gearbox. Thanks to its compact size the engine emits just 109g/km CO2, which ensures that it complies with the latest Euro 6.d emissions regulations. Both hill start assist and emergency braking assistance are included as standard too, as are curtain airbags.

Citroen is also offering a five-year or 100,000-mile warranty on all models ordered through its online store. It follows on from the firm’s ‘Fair Pricing’ promise made last year, which introduced lower list prices and more transparency for buyers.