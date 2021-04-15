Mazda6 gains exclusive new Kuro Edition

Mazda’s 6 range has gained a new – and extremely exclusive – specification.

Called Kuro Edition, the trim level is limited to just 100 cars in the UK but brings some standout styling features.

Priced from £29,250 and £30,250 for saloon and estate examples respectively, the Kuro Edition features a standard Polymetal Grey Metallic paint with contrast black detailing, as well as 19-inch black alloy wheels and black door mirrors.

The 2021 Mazda6 Saloon 165ps Kuro Edition costs £29,250. Standard equipment includes black wheels, a heated steering wheel, reversing camera, keyless entry, Bose audio and radar cruise control. https://t.co/ik3L5Cj8rW pic.twitter.com/idEfkcbwp8 — Mazda UK PR (@mazdaukpr) April 15, 2021

Inside, the Kuro Edition is marked apart from the rest of the 6 range thanks to burgundy leather seats, contrasted by a black leather multifunction steering wheel and dashboard. Standard equipment includes a reversing camera, 11-speaker Bose audio system and keyless entry. Buyers will also find a heated steering wheel and LED headlights added to the Kuro Edition’s comprehensive list of standard equipment.

Burgundy leather brightens up the cabin

Jeremy Thomson, Mazda Motors UK managing director, said: “whether it’s the family practicality of the Tourer or the executive looks of the saloon you opt for, the Kuro Edition is perfect for customers who want a stand-out Mazda6 with unique details inside and out, plus with just 50 examples of each coming to the UK exclusivity is guaranteed”

Just one engine can be specified for the Kuro Edition – a 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, which produces 163bhp. For the first time, the Polymetal Grey paint which has been applied to the Kuro Edition can also be selected on the rest of the Mazda6 range, too.