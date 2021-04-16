Mercedes-Benz EQS arrives as firm’s new EV range-topper

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new EQS, a luxurious electric saloon that takes its place at the top of the firm’s range of battery-powered vehicles.

Equivalent to an electric version of Mercedes’ S-Class saloon, the new EQS is the first to sit atop the manufacturer’s EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform, which will go on to underpin a range of new models.

The EQS still offers plenty of boot space despite the fitment of batteries

It measures 5,216mm long and 1,926 wide – while its 3,210mm wheelbase is 106mm longer than the one you’ll find in the S-Class. Combined with a flat floor, it means that the EQS is able to offer more rear-seat legroom than you’ll find in the S-Class, while its 610 litres of boot space trumps that offered by the conventionally-powered saloon, too.

#EQS: the first all-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes-EQ. Fusing technology, design, functionality and connectivity, the EQS delights both drivers and passengers.#MercedesEQ #ProgressiveLuxury pic.twitter.com/E2DBzIJrut — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) April 16, 2021

However, the most dominating aspect of the EQS’ interior is the new Hyperscreen – a single piece of curved glass that spans the entire width of the dashboard and comprises three displays. The first replaces the conventional dials ahead of the driver, while the central screen looks after entertainment and heating. A third screen is placed in front of the passenger.

The EQS will utilise a rear-wheel-drive layout, with a 329bhp electric motor linked to a large 107.8kWh battery which should return up to 479 miles of range in between charges. Mercedes says that the setup will power the EQS from 0-60mph in six seconds and on to a limited top speed of 113mph. A more powerful version with 751bhp is in the works, too.

The huge Hyperscreen comprises of three displays

The EQS can also be charged at speeds of up to 200kW, meaning 186 miles of range could be added in as little as 15 minutes.

First deliveries of the EQS are expected to commence in the UK at the end of the year, with prices and specifications to be confirmed closer to its on-sale date this summer.