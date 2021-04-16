Volkswagen rolls out new Active trim for multiple models

Volkswagen has introduced a new high-value trim level for a variety of its current models.

Called Active, it sits above existing Match, SE, Design or Life equipment lines – depending on the model – and applies to the Polo, T-Cross, T-Roc, T-Roc Cabriolet, Golf and Tiguan.

The new trim level varies in what it brings to each model, but all cars – apart from the T-Cross – now benefit from a new ‘Galway’ alloy wheel in sizes ranging from 15- to 18 inches. Bespoke Active badging is also applied to the b-pillar – or side fender for the T-Roc Cabriolet – while the door sills get Active badges too.

Polo Active get an upgraded infotainment system

Standard equipment levels are beefed up on Active cars, too, with the new Polo Active, for instance, gaining options that would usually add £1,665 to the car’s price tag, but cost just £700 as part of the Active trim. Features include an upgraded touchscreen, climate control and carpet mats.

Sarah Cox, head of marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “The arrival of the attractive new Active trim across six of our car model lines really could not be coming at a better time.

Live life ACTIVE. Introducing the new T-Cross, T-Roc, T-Roc Cabriolet, Tiguan, Golf and Polo Active Editions. Order yours today. #Volkswagen #VWActive — Volkswagen UK (@UKVolkswagen) April 15, 2021

“The Volkswagen UK retailer network is reopening its welcoming showrooms across England and Wales this week and, with what we believe will be significant pent up demand for our cars, the addition of this new special edition trim packed full of value to customers, will, I am certain, only add to the excitement.”

The latest Golf also boasts a wide variety of features when specified in Active trim. Sitting above entry-level Life specification, it gains £1,495 worth of features but for an increase of £500. Heated front seats are added alongside climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting and front and rear carpet mats.