Vauxhall introduces new Griffin Edition to commercial vehicle range

Vauxhall has added a new Griffin Edition across its range of light commercial vehicles.

Available to order now, the new specification applies to the firm’s Combo, Vivaro and Movano models.

First off the Combo Griffin Edition – which starts from £15,475 excluding VAT – features rear parking sensors as standard, alongside 17-inch alloy wheels and metallic paint. Inside, it boasts Vauxhall’s multimedia system accessed via an eight-inch touchscreen system, while cruise control is also included to make things more comfortable over longer journeys. A FlexCargo system also features, which allows the driver to load through the bulkhead.

The Griffin Edition adds more interior equipment

The Combo is available exclusively in standard wheelbase, powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine.

Up next is the Vivaro, which arrives priced from £20,240 excluding VAT. It too features rear parking sensors and 17-inch alloy wheels, while high-beam assistant and automatic windscreen wipers are also added. Body-coloured bumpers help to give the van a more premium look, too.

The Vivano gets body-coloured bumpers

It’s available in both regular and long-wheelbase layouts, with both utilising the same 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine.

Finally, there’s the Movano. In Griffin Edition it’s priced from £22,370 excluding VAT and is powered by a powerful 2.3-litre turbocharged diesel engine capable of returning up to 30.4mpg. When it comes to equipment, the Movano boasts automatic headlights and wipers, alongside rear parking sensors and cruise control. Inside, there’s a digital radio with Bluetooth connectivity, while comfort seats with lumbar support make it a more comfortable place to be, too.