Volkswagen confirms new GTX performance electric brand

Volkswagen has introduced a new performance moniker for its electric cars – GTX.

Set to be worn by the upcoming ID.4 GTX, it looks to follow on from well-established GTI and GTE badges.

“The letters GT have long stood for driving pleasure,” says Klaus Zellmer, board member for marketing and sales at the Volkswagen brand. “Now the X is building the bridge to the mobility of the future. Sustainability and sportiness are not mutually exclusive, but complement each other intelligently.”

⚡️🏁 New performance brand #GTX joinsthe ID. family! 📅 On April 28th we will present the new #VWID4 GTX. ⬇️ Find more information below: [ID.4 GTX – power consumption in kWh/100 km (NEDC): 19.8–18.1 (combined); CO2 emissions in g/km: 0 (combined); efficiency class: A+] — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) April 16, 2021

The ID.4 GTX will use a twin-motor setup, enabling it to deliver all-wheel-drive for more performance. In addition, the extra motor on the front axle will switch on and off intelligently, ensuring that additional traction or power can be added when requested by the driver. The GTX will be the first of Volkswagen’s ID-badged cars to offer all-wheel-drive, as a result.

Before, you had to choose between an all-electric SUV and a VW. Now, you can have both. #VWID4 pic.twitter.com/lXA8Ripr2N — Volkswagen (@VW) March 29, 2021

A new ‘Traction’ mode will allow the system to be permanently activated too, allowing the maximum potential of the powertrain to be used at all times. GTX models will also get additional sporty exterior design touches, as well as their own light signature to help differentiate them from the rest of the ID range.

Predicted to be unveiled on April 28, the ID.4 GTX will no doubt feature additional cabin styling touches, much the same as Volkswagen’s GTI and GTE models.