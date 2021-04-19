New Toyota bZ4X previews firm’s first electric vehicle

Toyota has revealed a new concept car that previews the first of a series of electric vehicles that will go on sale from next year.

The bZ4X is a medium-sized SUV with all-wheel-drive and has been developed in collaboration with Subaru.

The ‘bZ’ part of the name relates to Toyota’s Beyond Zero ethos, which is its commitment to carbon neutrality and beyond. As such, the bZ4X is ‘more than just a means of transport’, it’s also ‘a comfortable and connected space where people can enjoy spending time together on a journey’.

(Toyota)

It’s built on the new e-TNGA platform, which has been developed specifically for electric vehicles. These underpinnings give manufacturers more scope to fit larger batteries, optimise weight distribution and maximise cabin space.

The bZ4X is said to have a solar charging system on-board, improving the driving range, which has not yet been revealed.

(Toyota)

The extra cabin space is helped by a long wheelbase and short overhangs, maximising the gap between the wheels, while the battery is positioned flat and low beneath the car. As a result, Toyota says this concept has similar rear legroom to a much larger SUV.

The quirky steering wheel shape is as a result of a new steering system that does not require the driver to move their hands around the wheel while driving.

The production version of the bZ4X is scheduled to go on sale in the summer of 2022 as the first in a fleet of 15 electric Toyotas by 2025.