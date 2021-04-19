Mercedes-Benz reveals electric seven-seater called EQB

Mercedes-Benz’s range of electric vehicles is set to expand with the imminent arrival of the EQB.

It’s a seven-seat SUV that’s pitched as an electric alternative to the firm’s GLB, becoming one of a very limited number of EVs that can carry seven. The rearmost seats are mostly aimed at children and small adults, though, with Mercedes saying people up to 5ft 4in can get comfortable.

(Mercedes-Benz)

The EQB gets EQ-specific styling touches such as a front grille and bumpers that set it apart from the regular car, while new alloy wheel designs and a full-width front light bar are further differentiators.

There will be two models on sale, called EQB 300 and EQB 350. They are expected to have performance outputs of 240bhp and 290bhp, which will be confirmed closer to the car’s launch, with twin motors likely to provide all-wheel-drive.

Electro design aesthetics: the #EQB interprets #MercedesEQ's Progressive Luxury in an edgy and particularly characterful way. Watch the world premiere at 3.30 p.m. (CEST) on Mercedes me media: https://t.co/cEt9uVRhE9 #switchtoEQ pic.twitter.com/lBIKip6VGc — Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) April 18, 2021

When it comes to electric range, the EQB should be able to travel about 260 miles between charges thanks to a 66.5kWh battery, though a version with a longer range is planned, likely exceeding 300 miles.

Inside, it gets the latest MBUX operating system, though it will get a navigation system with ‘Electric Intelligence’, which can get the car up to its optimal temperature ahead of charging. The result is faster charging times, with the EQB able to take a charge of up to 100kW, taking it from 10-80 per cent in about half an hour.

(Mercedes-Benz)

Full UK pricing and specification has not yet been revealed, but first deliveries should begin late in the year.