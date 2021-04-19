The new Maserati Levante Hybrid is ‘major step forward’ for firm’s electrification plans

The Maserati Levante Hybrid has been revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show, becoming the first electrified SUV from the luxury car firm.

It’s being marketed under the slogan ‘Faster. Greener. Unique.’ because Maserati says it’s faster than a diesel, more sustainable than both diesel and petrol, and has unique driving characteristics.

The Levante has broken sales records for the Italian firm, and it will be hoping this continues with electrification bringing lower emissions and running costs for owners.

(Maserati)

Under the bonnet sits a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with a 48-volt hybrid system that provides a total of 325bhp and 450Nm of torque. It has a top speed of over 150mph and can complete the 0-60mph sprint in under six seconds.

The battery pack is placed in the rear of the car but does not impact boot capacity. Fuel economy figures are yet to be confirmed, but CO2 emissions are registered at up to 252g/km.

On the exterior there’s not a huge amount to differentiate the Hybrid from the regular Levante, though there are a few blue highlights on items such as the side air ducts, brake callipers and C-pillar logo.

(Maserati)

However, as part of a mid-life facelift, the Levante has a new grille, new rear lights and a new infotainment system.

Inside, passengers have plenty of connected services to integrate their phone to the car, while the Maserati Connect program can provide alerts when a service is due, for example.

UK pricing and specification for the new Levante Hybrid will be revealed closer to its launch.