Jaguar I-Pace range expands with new Black edition

Jaguar has expanded the I-Pace range with a new Black edition, the second model in its line-up to benefit from the high-specification trim.

Based on the SE and HSE equipment lines, the two Black editions build on the standard specification of those trims with a Black Pack, panoramic roof and privacy glass.

On the outside, there’s a new gloss black finish to the 20-inch alloy wheels, door mirror caps, grille, grille surround, side window surrounds and rear badges.

(Jaguar)

The paint can be specified in black too, but buyers can also choose from the usual range of I-Pace shades with metallic finishes as standard.

Inside, there are Ebony leather sports seats and gloss black trim with an Ebony headliner. It also gets the latest generation version of Jaguar’s excellent Pivi Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included.

The electric powertrain is a twin-motor system delivering 394bhp and 696Nm of torque, while the battery offers up to 292 miles between charges. However, it is knocked down to about 279 miles for both Black trims based on their specification.

(Jaguar)

The battery can take up to 100kW of charging at public points, with Jaguar saying this can add up to 78 miles of range per hour.

Prices for the Black editions start at £72,445, or £76,695 for the HSE Black. This represents a price increase of £2,600 and £2,250 respectively over the standard specifications.

The I-Pace Black editions have been announced a week after the same trim was added to the F-Type sports car line-up. This similarly brought increased specification and black styling enhancements.