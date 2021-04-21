The Volkswagen ID.4 has been crowned World Car of the Year

The Volkswagen ID.4 has been voted World Car of the Year by a panel of 93 motoring journalists from 28 countries.

Despite having only recently gone on sale, the electric crossover has immediately won plaudits in the industry for being a relatively affordable electric vehicle with an impressive range between charges.

Looking at the voting results, the ID.4’s market significance and environmental impact scored particularly highly, also doing well in the innovation category on course to its high score of 798.

(VW)

The VW beat the Toyota Yaris, which has moved to a hybrid only platform and scored 732, as well as the electric supermini Honda e, which scored 742.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is the crossover sibling of the ID.3 hatchback and is expected to become the best selling car from the brand as electric vehicles take off. It’s targeted at families with the bespoke electric vehicle platform providing an incredibly spacious interior, while with its biggest battery it can travel up to 323 miles between charges.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO Volkswagen Cars: “We are particularly pleased about our ID.4 being named “World Car of the Year”. Not only because it is one of the most important car awards in the world – but because the jury also honoured a great idea and a great team.

“The first ID. model for the key markets of Europe, China and the U.S. carries our electric offensive around the world. A convincing car, a great idea – and the “World Car of the Year” award? That goes well together for us!”

There were five categories in the awards including the World Car of the Year. The winners from the other categories were the Mercedes-Benz S-Class as World Luxury Car, Porsche 911 Turbo as World Performance Car, Honda e as World Urban Car, and the Land Rover Defender, which won World Car Design of the Year.