Tesla has opened four new locations already this year as UK growth continues

Tesla has announced four new locations have opened in the UK already this year as the American firm continues its rapid expansion on these shores.

Located in Aberdeen, Cardiff, Nottingham and Chester, they bring the total number of new UK properties to 10 over the past 12 months.

Tesla does not run dealerships in the traditional sense, instead having ‘Locations’ that could be retail spots or service centres, with many of the latter also having showrooms attached. There are currently 26 Tesla Locations in the UK, with 19 service centres – 16 of which have showrooms – and seven retail-only areas.

(Tesla)

The new Tesla Centre in Aberdeen is now the most northerly location the company has in the UK. It has a service bay for up to three cars and offers eight Superchargers. Meanwhile, Cardiff is the firm’s first location in Wales, and offers servicing for existing owners as well as test drives for prospective customers.

Both Nottingham and Chester offer servicing for Tesla owners, with the former having four Superchargers outside.

All Tesla car buying is done online, whether you buy in-store or at home. The company has also implemented contact-free test drives, with paperwork completed over email so you can arrive and drive.

With its already-established online buying process, the American firm wasn’t hit as hard as some manufacturers when dealerships were forced to close.

The Tesla Model 3 even occasionally appeared in the monthly top 10 sellers list throughout 2020, despite electric vehicles typically selling in small numbers, and in December 2020 it sold more than any other car.

In March 2021, it was the fourth-best-seller, with more registrations than big-hitters like the Nissan Qashqai, BMW 3 Series and Volkswagen Golf.