Toyota Yaris Cross will cost from £22,515 with deliveries starting in September

By Press Association
April 22 2021, 11.00am
Toyota has outlined the UK specification and pricing for the upcoming Yaris Cross.

The new model shares a platform with the regular Yaris hatchback, but has a high-riding driving position and more ground clearance similar to an SUV.

It has a hybrid powertrain that uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor making 114bhp with ‘generous’ electric driving capabilities.

In the UK, there will be four trim options available, plus a high-spec Premiere Edition for early adopters.

The entry level model is called Icon and is only available with front-wheel-drive. Prices start at £22,515 and equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance technology, an eight-inch infotainment screen, reversing camera and air conditioning.

Step up to the Design trim, with prices starting at £24,140, and you get 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and rear lights, aluminium roof rails, black headlining and rear privacy glass. Meanwhile, Excel models start at £26,745 and get 18-inch alloys, nine-inch infotainment system, heated steering and front seats, and intelligent parking sensors.

The top-spec Dynamic starts at £26,465 but can also be specified with all-wheel-drive, starting from £28,825. Key equipment upgrades include a ‘more distinctive SUV appearance’ package, dual-zone air conditioning and dark grey 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Premiere Edition is also available in front- and all-wheel-drive, priced from £28,185 and £30,545 respectively. It has a huge specification, including machined 18-inch alloy wheels, black leather seats, a JBL eight-speaker sound system, 10-inch colour head-up display, and a bi-tone paint finish.

UK orders begin on May 4 ahead of first test drives in August. Customer deliveries are expected to start in September.

