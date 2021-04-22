Jaguar Land Rover temporarily halting production at two UK factories

Jaguar Land Rover is temporarily halting production at two UK factories as it deals with a shortage of semiconductor computer chips.

The locations in Halewood, Liverpool and Castle Bromwich, near Birmingham, will stop producing cars for at least a week, according to reports, from Monday April 26.

In a statement, the British firm said the move was related to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips, which are vital for numerous electronics from cars to mobile phones.

(Dave Thompson/PA)

A Jaguar Land Rover spokesman told the PA news agency: “Like other automotive manufacturers, we are currently experiencing some Covid-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semiconductors, which is having an impact on our production schedules and our ability to meet global demand for some of our vehicles.

“As a result, we have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that our Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of non-production from Monday 26th April. Manufacturing continues at our Solihull plant.

“We are working closely with affected suppliers to resolve the issues and minimise the impact on customer orders wherever possible.”

Last month, analysis company IHS Markit said global car production could be down by 672,000 units over the course of the year because of the chip shortage.

Issues began to arise in the second quarter of 2020 as lockdown restrictions began to ease around the globe and car production restarted after the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Semiconductor suppliers had switched to producing for other markets such as consumer electronics, which had booming sales with people stuck at home. Manufacturers are now working to adapt their supply chains to meet demand.