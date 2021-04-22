Updated Volkswagen Polo revealed with new look and more tech

The Volkswagen Polo has been given an update, bringing revised styling and improved technology to one of the most popular superminis on the market.

With over 18 million units built, the Polo is a hugely important car for the German firm, so it’s no surprise the model’s been given a subtle makeover for 2021.

This sixth-generation model was introduced in 2017 so was well due a facelift, receiving styling cues from the new Golf such as LED headlights as standard and a light bar that runs between the lights and VW badge.

The front bumper has also been given a sharper look, while Matrix LED headlights are available on higher trims for the first time.

At the rear, there are LED lights available for some trim levels, while new Polo lettering is now placed below the VW logo.

In the cabin, digital dials are now included as standard instead of being an expensive optional extra, while there’s also a new control panel for the air conditioning buttons.

Under the bonnet is likely to be the same 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines found on the outgoing model.

The Polo’s driver assistance systems have been upgraded to include advanced lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and a new central airbag up front. VW says ‘you’d struggle to find another car in this class that offers such an innovative spectrum of assist systems’.

The supermini has been given a new trim structure to more closely match the new Golf’s line-up. This includes Life, Style and R-Line grades, with standard equipment including a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, 15-inch alloy wheels, and a leather steering wheel.

Upgrading to Style adds Matrix LED headlights, extra chrome trim and a bigger touchscreen, while the top-spec R-Line model brings sportier styling, 16-inch alloy wheels and LED fog lights.

The new Volkswagen Polo will launch later this year, with orders opening in May. UK pricing has not yet been revealed, but expect a small increase on the current £17,355 starting price to account for the extra equipment.