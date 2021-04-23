Maserati celebrates racing past with F Tributo Special Editions

Maserati has launched two new special edition models to celebrate the 95th anniversary of its first race.

The F Tributo Special Edition is available on the Ghibli saloon and the Levante SUV, and can be specified with two exclusive paint jobs called Rosso Tributo (red) and Azzuro Tributo (blue).

(Maserati)

The colours have been inspired by the fact that red is the classic Maserati racing colour and has been used to represent Italy in motorsport, while blue is the colour of the City of Modena, where the firm is based.

Extra equipment for these special editions includes 21-inch black alloy wheels, a gloss black model-specific badge on the wheel arch, and a body-coloured Maserati logo on the C-pillar.

Inside, there’s a choice of red or yellow stitching combined with black leather upholstery.

(Maserati)

The Maserati Ghibli is the firm’s luxury saloon model. It’s available with a V6 petrol engine making either 345 or 424bhp depending on trim, as well as a 325bhp hybrid and 572bhp V8.

The Levante, meanwhile, has the same V6 engine options, but also has a choice of 523 and 572bhp V8s.

The F Tributo models come 95 years after Maserati’s first race, on April 25, 1926. A Tipo26 wore the now-famous Trident logo and won 1,500cc class of the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati, one of the firm’s founders, driving.