Kwik Fit launches car maintenance subscription service

A new car maintenance subscription service has been launched in north west England and Yorkshire.

Run by car servicing and repair company Kwik Fit, the pilot scheme is currently running in these regions to gauge customer response.

However, the company is confident it will be popular, saying its survey of 2,001 drivers suggests almost 18 million would be interested in such a scheme in the UK. It’s particularly popular with younger people, with 67 per cent of 18-34-year-olds being keen.

(Kwik Fit)

Maintenance subscription services are seen as a good option for those who have a regular income but struggle with the occasional large outlay. The firm says 29 per cent of younger drivers have had to dip into their savings for car repairs, while 19 per cent have had to borrow money from family and friends.

Furthermore, Kwik Fit’s studies suggest 40 per cent of drivers have put off repairs or maintenance in the past, rising to more than half in the 18-34 age group.

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit says: “The growth in demand for subscription services has been dramatic over recent years, particularly with younger consumers.

“We found that drivers aged 18-34 have an average of six subscriptions across all sectors and two thirds of them would be interested in paying for car maintenance this way.

“It’s younger drivers who are most worried about their lack of car knowledge or the fact that they could be facing a big bill when going to a garage. It’s also these younger drivers who are most likely to put off repairs and maintenance.”

Members of Kwik Fit Club get regular free health checks on their car, and spread the cost of repairs, with Griggs adding: “If you think about buying four new tyres, traditionally car owners would pay for them all in one go – with Kwik Fit Club the cost is spread over the life of tyres – drivers are paying for them as they use them.”

Drivers in the north west of England and Yorkshire can apply for membership online or through the Kwik Fit Club app.