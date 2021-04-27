Low-mileage Ford GT going under the hammer next month

A low mileage Ford GT is among the highlights of the Silverstone Auctions May Sale 2021.

This particular example of the iconic supercar was built in 2018 and has completed just 1,000 miles.

It’s a single-owner vehicle, and despite being left-hand-drive, has been in the UK since new under the ownership of Ford GT40 motorsport specialists Alan Mann Racing.

(Silverstone Auctions)

It was number two of the initial 11 allocated to the UK and is finished in Liquid Grey with Ingot Silver stripes. The 2018 GT has a 3.5-litre V6 engine that makes an astonishing 638bhp and has a lightweight carbon-fibre body.

This model is expected to go for a high sum, with similar examples selling last year for more than £750,000.

Other highlights from the sale include a 1985 Alfa Romeo 1900 ATL Sport Coupe, believed to be one of just eight produced by the Autotecnica del Lario workshop on the shores of Lake Como, Italy.

A 1967 Aston Martin DB6 Mk1 Volante that has been upgraded to the Vantage specification is also being offered. Finished in a deep blue, it has been converted to a manual transmission at some point in its life.

(Silverstone Auctions)

It’s an original right-hand-drive model and was considered the pinnacle of open-top motoring in the 60s. This example has a grey interior and matching convertible roof.

Finally, alongside the Ford, another modern classic appears in the form of a 1999 Subaru Impreza 22B-STI Type UK. This is a highly sought after version of the legendary Impreza, with this believed to be the 16th of 16 officially imported to the UK by Subaru – just 10 remain.

(Silverstone Auctions)

Its current owner has had the car for 18 years and it has covered just 49,000 miles. This specific example also has some fame in car enthusiast circles, having been featured on the pages of motoring magazines such as Car, Auto Express and Modern Classics.

Prices for these models have skyrocketed in recent years. Earlier this month, a 1998 US-spec 22B with just 25,000 miles on the clock went for $312,555 (£224,752).

The Silverstone Auctions May Sale will take place on May 22, with prospective buyers able to make appointments to view lots between Wednesday 12 and Friday 21 May.