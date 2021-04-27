The Rolls-Royce Phantom Oribe is a one-off collaboration with Hermès

Rolls-Royce has revealed a one-off Phantom in collaboration with luxury goods manufacturer Hermès.

Called “Oribe’, it was commissioned by Japanese fashion entrepreneur Yusaka Maezawa, who is a well-known art and supercar collector.

Specialists from both companies’ ‘bespoke’ divisions worked together at Rolls-Royce’s West Sussex headquarters and Hermès’ Paris HQ to bring the owner’s vision of a ‘land jet’ to life.

(Rolls-Royce)

Maezawa wanted his car to bring the serenity of private air travel to the road, so the interior has been upholstered in Hermès’ Enea Green leather, extending to areas including the upper instrument panel, interior pillars and parcel shelf, as well as less visible areas like the glovebox compartment.

Other features include liberal use of wood veneers and Hermès’ ‘Toile H’ canvas for the door armrests, centre consoles and headliner. The front fascia features an artwork based on a design by late French artist Pierre Péron, which is inspired by Hermès’ horse motif.

On the outside, there’s a two-tone paint job that’s influenced by the green and cream glazes of antique Japanese Oribe ware, which Maezawa collects. The upper section is painted in Oribe Green, which was created specifically for this client, with Rolls-Royce allowing it to be used on the owner’s private jet to make a matching pair.

(Rolls-Royce)

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO, said: “This majestic and tasteful Rolls-Royce Phantom demonstrates what is possible when talented people from two of the world’s great houses work closely together alongside a far-sighted, inspirational client like Maezawa-san.

“It is a meeting of minds, expertise, visions and skill that represents the very best of our respective craftspeople and capabilities.”